Rainbow Denim standalone net profit declines 46.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.01% to Rs 68.47 crore

Net profit of Rainbow Denim declined 46.37% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.01% to Rs 68.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 67.89% to Rs 23.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 64.65% to Rs 270.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 164.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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