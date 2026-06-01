Rainbow Denim standalone net profit declines 46.37% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 3.01% to Rs 68.47 croreNet profit of Rainbow Denim declined 46.37% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.01% to Rs 68.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 67.89% to Rs 23.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 64.65% to Rs 270.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 164.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales68.4766.47 3 270.54164.31 65 OPM %9.0018.11 -12.7613.12 - PBDT5.579.96 -44 26.0015.67 66 PBT4.879.08 -46 23.4213.95 68 NP4.879.08 -46 23.4213.95 68
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 4:51 PM IST