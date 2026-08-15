Rainbow Denim standalone net profit rises 3.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.07% to Rs 87.18 crore

Net profit of Rainbow Denim rose 3.65% to Rs 6.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.07% to Rs 87.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 68.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.87.1868.0713.3414.247.827.116.816.576.816.57

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