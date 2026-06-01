Rainbow Foundations consolidated net profit rises 29.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.33% to Rs 43.26 crore

Net profit of Rainbow Foundations rose 29.04% to Rs 3.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.33% to Rs 43.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.11% to Rs 7.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.80% to Rs 166.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 156.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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