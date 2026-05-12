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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raj Oil Mills standalone net profit declines 61.07% in the March 2026 quarter

Raj Oil Mills standalone net profit declines 61.07% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 4:34 PM IST

Sales rise 29.25% to Rs 41.63 crore

Net profit of Raj Oil Mills declined 61.07% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.25% to Rs 41.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 72.96% to Rs 4.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.25% to Rs 151.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 114.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales41.6332.21 29 151.37114.46 32 OPM %2.646.21 -4.584.93 - PBDT1.061.81 -41 6.394.72 35 PBT0.791.34 -41 4.962.81 77 NP0.511.31 -61 4.672.70 73

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 4:34 PM IST

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