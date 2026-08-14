Raj Packaging Industries standalone net profit rises 558.33% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 53.44% to Rs 13.84 croreNet profit of Raj Packaging Industries rose 558.33% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 53.44% to Rs 13.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales13.849.02 53 OPM %9.394.43 -PBDT1.200.30 300 PBT1.060.16 563 NP0.790.12 558
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 3:06 PM IST