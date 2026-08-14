Raj Packaging Industries standalone net profit rises 558.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 53.44% to Rs 13.84 crore

Net profit of Raj Packaging Industries rose 558.33% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 53.44% to Rs 13.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.13.849.029.394.431.200.301.060.160.790.12

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