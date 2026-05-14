Raj Rayon Industries standalone net profit rises 4.39% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 43.22% to Rs 294.82 croreNet profit of Raj Rayon Industries rose 4.39% to Rs 14.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.22% to Rs 294.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 205.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 146.13% to Rs 33.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.89% to Rs 1179.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 849.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales294.82205.85 43 1179.72849.38 39 OPM %5.485.16 -5.403.48 - PBDT12.4210.58 17 50.6720.71 145 PBT7.567.46 1 32.308.27 291 NP14.0313.44 4 33.9913.81 146
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First Published: May 14 2026 | 3:05 PM IST