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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raj Television Network reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Raj Television Network reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales decline 9.66% to Rs 14.97 crore

Net loss of Raj Television Network reported to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 9.66% to Rs 14.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14.9716.57 -10 OPM %-2.548.21 -PBDT-0.990.72 PL PBT-1.190.52 PL NP-1.010.35 PL

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 5:52 PM IST