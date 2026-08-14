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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raja Bahadur International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.33 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Raja Bahadur International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.33 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

Sales rise 8.63% to Rs 7.55 crore

Net Loss of Raja Bahadur International reported to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.63% to Rs 7.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales7.556.95 9 OPM %60.0015.54 -PBDT1.641.97 -17 PBT1.071.48 -28 NP-2.33-1.21 -93

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:19 AM IST