Rajapalayam Mills consolidated net profit rises 116.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.56% to Rs 261.28 crore

Net profit of Rajapalayam Mills rose 116.13% to Rs 17.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.56% to Rs 261.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 188.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.261.28188.5714.4212.1321.702.712.84-16.0717.558.12

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