Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam standalone net profit rises 49.73% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.11% to Rs 1319.83 crore

Net profit of Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam rose 49.73% to Rs 326.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 218.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.11% to Rs 1319.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1136.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.72% to Rs 562.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 727.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.99% to Rs 4899.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4188.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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