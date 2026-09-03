Rajasthan Rera imposes penalty on Ashiana Housing
For delay in completion of 'Ashiana Dwarka' Phase-5 located at JodhpurAshiana Housing announced that Rajasthan Rera has imposed a penalty amounting to Rs 3,99,000/- for delay in submission of Completion Certificate (CC)/Occupancy Certificate (OC) on the Rajasthan RERA website in respect of the project of the Company, namely 'Ashiana Dwarka' Phase-5 located at Jodhpur (Rajasthan).
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First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 7:31 PM IST