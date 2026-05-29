Rajasthan Securities standalone net profit rises 9025.37% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales reported at Rs 61.21 croreNet profit of Rajasthan Securities rose 9025.37% to Rs 61.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 61.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 1055.35% to Rs 80.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 61.21 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales61.210 0 61.210 0 OPM %94.940 -54.960 - PBDT72.971.69 4218 104.348.03 1199 PBT72.941.69 4216 104.318.03 1199 NP61.140.67 9025 80.997.01 1055
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 2:05 PM IST