Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co standalone net profit rises 188.89% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 14.21% to Rs 26.44 crore
Net profit of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co rose 188.89% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 14.21% to Rs 26.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 23.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales26.4423.15 14 OPM %2.381.90 -PBDT0.280.11 155 PBT0.260.09 189 NP0.260.09 189
First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

