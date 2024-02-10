Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co standalone net profit rises 188.89% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 14.21% to Rs 26.44 crore

Net profit of Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co rose 188.89% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 14.21% to Rs 26.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 23.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.26.4423.152.381.900.280.110.260.090.260.09