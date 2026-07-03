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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajdarshan Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 03 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

IKIO Technologies Ltd, Digitide Solutions Ltd, Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd and Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 July 2026.

IKIO Technologies Ltd, Digitide Solutions Ltd, Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd and Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 July 2026.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd spiked 17.79% to Rs 39 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 197 shares in the past one month.

 

IKIO Technologies Ltd surged 15.57% to Rs 197.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12861 shares in the past one month.

Digitide Solutions Ltd soared 14.88% to Rs 102.01. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12822 shares in the past one month.

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Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd advanced 14.77% to Rs 212.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13799 shares in the past one month.

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd exploded 12.49% to Rs 51.26. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 68611 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13139 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

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