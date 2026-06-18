Thursday, June 18, 2026 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajdarshan Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

TV Vision Ltd, Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd, Khandwala Securities Ltd and Varvee Global Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 June 2026.

TV Vision Ltd, Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd, Khandwala Securities Ltd and Varvee Global Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 June 2026.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd crashed 8.36% to Rs 37.49 at 14:25 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 174 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 123 shares in the past one month.

 

TV Vision Ltd tumbled 6.56% to Rs 5.13. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15146 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4234 shares in the past one month.

Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd lost 6.52% to Rs 9255. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Stock Markets LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts; Nifty near 24,100; metal stocks fall up to 4%

Once again, IFCI is in the eye of a storm

IFCI tanks 10% on huge volume after massive 102% surge from March low

power sector, electricity, green energy, solar power

Global energy transition readiness dips, India among top gainers: WEF

Bata India

Footwear major Bata India appoints ex-Nike executive Sanjay Rao as MD & CEO

NSE

NSE IPO: Inside the ₹30,000-crore value-unlocking plan behind listing

Khandwala Securities Ltd shed 6.30% to Rs 18. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1036 shares in the past one month.

Varvee Global Ltd dropped 6.29% to Rs 69.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 49880 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15866 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

EUR/USD slides near 1.1500 mark

EUR/USD slides near 1.1500 mark

Volumes jump at New India Assurance Company Ltd counter

Volumes jump at New India Assurance Company Ltd counter

Lemon Tree Hotels gains on opening new property in Sri Ganganagar

Lemon Tree Hotels gains on opening new property in Sri Ganganagar

Nifty trades above 24,100 level; broader market outperforms

Nifty trades above 24,100 level; broader market outperforms

Neetu Yoshi gains after securing Rs 7-cr order for cast steel bearing plates

Neetu Yoshi gains after securing Rs 7-cr order for cast steel bearing plates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayIFCI Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayEPFO Interest Credit Date 2026FIFA World Cup Highest Goal Scorer RecordQS Rankings 2027PM Modi Paris VisitNEET UG Re-Exam Admit Card