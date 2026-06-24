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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajdarshan Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Cura Technologies Ltd, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd, Black Rose Industries Ltd and Menon Pistons Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 June 2026.

Cura Technologies Ltd, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd, Black Rose Industries Ltd and Menon Pistons Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 June 2026.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd lost 12.51% to Rs 37.35 at 14:27 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 349 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 189 shares in the past one month.

 

Cura Technologies Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 81.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 214 shares in the past one month.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd crashed 9.98% to Rs 23.36. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 292.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

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Black Rose Industries Ltd pared 9.41% to Rs 111.01. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 62237 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18008 shares in the past one month.

Menon Pistons Ltd corrected 8.67% to Rs 65.21. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 46509 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22622 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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