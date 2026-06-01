Rajesh Exports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 53.50 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.91% to Rs 236864.21 crore

Net loss of Rajesh Exports reported to Rs 53.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.91% to Rs 236864.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 199189.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.58% to Rs 112.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 84.05% to Rs 778716.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 423099.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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