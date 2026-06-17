Rajesh Power Services bags its maiden transmission order in Odisha state

Rajesh Power Services has received an order worth Rs 211.68 crore from Odisha Power Transmission Corporation (OPTCL) for Design, Engineering, Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning works for Construction of 220kV SC line through Underground Cable from 400/220/132/33kV GSS Mendhasal to 220/132/33kV GIS GSS Chandaka-B along with 01 number of 220kV AIS bay extension at GSS Mendhasal & 01 number of 220kV GIS bay extension at Chandaka-B on EPC contract basis.

This order marks the Company's entry into the State of Odisha, expanding its geographical footprint and strengthening its presence in the eastern region of India. The project is also among the largest orders secured by the Company in the transmission segment, representing a significant milestone in its growth journey.