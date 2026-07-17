Rajesh Power Services bags orders worth Rs 34 crore

Rajesh Power Services announced that it has secured two orders worth a combined Rs 34.37 crore from different entities.

The first order, valued at Rs 21.57 crore, has been awarded by Paschim Gujarat Vij Company (PGVCL) for SCADA readiness and rectification of Ring Main Units (RMUs), along with a Comprehensive Maintenance Contract (CMC), across the Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Rajkot circles of PGVCL. The project is scheduled to be executed within 12 months.

The second order, worth Rs 12.80 crore, has been received from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (RVPNL) for the modification of the existing 220kV double-circuit JodhpurCHB transmission line into a 220kV underground cable system, including monopole installation at Jodhpur. The execution timeline for the project is nine months.

The company said both contracts are domestic in nature and do not constitute related-party transactions. It also clarified that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the award of these contracts.

Rajesh Power Services provides consultancy to state transmission and distribution companies, private utilities, and industries. On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit surged 48.19% to Rs 143.20 crore, driven by a 51.85% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,627.94 crore in FY26 over FY25.

The counter rose 0.02% to Rs 870.40 on the BSE.

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