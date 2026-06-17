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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajesh Power Services bags Rs 212-cr transmission EPC order from OPTCL

Rajesh Power Services bags Rs 212-cr transmission EPC order from OPTCL

Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

Rajesh Power Services advanced 2.72% to Rs 872 after the company secured an order worth Rs 211.68 crore from Odisha Power Transmission Corporation (OPTCL).

The order is for the design, engineering, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of a 220 kV single-circuit underground cable transmission line from 400/220/132/33 kV GSS Mendhasal to 220/132/33 kV GIS GSS Chandaka-B in Odisha.

The project also includes one 220 kV AIS bay extension at GSS Mendhasal and one 220 kV GIS bay extension at Chandaka-B. Awarded on an EPC basis, the contract is scheduled to be executed within 24 months.

Rajesh Power Services provides consultancy to state transmission and distribution companies, private utilities, and industries. On a full-year basis, the companys standalone net profit surged 48.2% to Rs 143.20 crore, driven by a 51.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,627.94 crore in FY26 compared with FY25.

 

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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

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