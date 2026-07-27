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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajesh Power Services bags turnkey contract worth Rs 75 cr

Rajesh Power Services bags turnkey contract worth Rs 75 cr

Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

From Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam

Rajesh Power Services has received order valued at Rs 75.05 crore from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (RVPNL) for 132/33 kV, 2X50 MVA GIS Substation at Pal, Jodhpur along with associated transmission line including survey, supply of all equipment/material, erection (including civil works), testing & commissioning.

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

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