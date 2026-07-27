Rajesh Power Services bags turnkey contract worth Rs 75 cr

From Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam

Rajesh Power Services has received order valued at Rs 75.05 crore from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (RVPNL) for 132/33 kV, 2X50 MVA GIS Substation at Pal, Jodhpur along with associated transmission line including survey, supply of all equipment/material, erection (including civil works), testing & commissioning.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News