Rajesh Power Services bags turnkey contract worth Rs 75 cr
From Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran NigamRajesh Power Services has received order valued at Rs 75.05 crore from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (RVPNL) for 132/33 kV, 2X50 MVA GIS Substation at Pal, Jodhpur along with associated transmission line including survey, supply of all equipment/material, erection (including civil works), testing & commissioning.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 1:51 PM IST