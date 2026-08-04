Rajesh Power Services receives order worth Rs 362.82 cr
Rajesh Power Services has received order worth Rs 362.82 crore from Paschim Gujarat Vij Company (PGVCL) for Turnkey Based Contract For Conversion of Existing 11 kV HT Line and LT Line Network Including Consumer Service Lines Into Under Ground Cable Network With Ring Main System at Jamnagar City-2 Division of Jamnagar Circle Under PGVCL.
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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 10:04 AM IST