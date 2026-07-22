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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajesh Power Services secures Rs 41 crore PGVCL order for 11 kV MVCC project

Rajesh Power Services secures Rs 41 crore PGVCL order for 11 kV MVCC project

Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Rajesh Power Services announced that it has secured a Rs 40.58 crore turnkey contract from Paschim Gujarat Vij Company (PGVCL).

The contract covers the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of 11 kV Medium Voltage Covered Conductors (MVCC), along with associated accessories and allied items.

The project will be executed under the System Improvement (SI) Scheme across 11 kV feeders in PGVCL's Jamnagar Circle and is scheduled to be completed within 12 months.

The company stated that the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction. It also clarified that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the award of the contract.

 

Rajesh Power Services provides consultancy to state transmission and distribution companies, private utilities, and industries. On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit surged 48.19% to Rs 143.20 crore, driven by a 51.85% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,627.94 crore in FY26 over FY25.

The counter slipped 2.17% to Rs 841 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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