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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajesh Power Services wins turnkey project worth Rs 40.58 cr

Rajesh Power Services wins turnkey project worth Rs 40.58 cr

Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

From Paschim Gujarat Vij Company

Rajesh Power Services has received order worth Rs 40.58 cr from Paschim Gujarat Vij Company (PGVCL) for Turnkey based contract for Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of 11 kV Medium Voltage Covered Conductor (MVCC) with its accessories and allied items in 11KV feeder under Jamnagar Circle of PGVCL under System Improvement (SI) Scheme.

 

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

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