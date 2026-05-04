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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajeswari Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Rajeswari Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Rajeswari Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

 

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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