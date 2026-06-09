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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajiv Bajaj to step down from board of Bajaj Finserve

Rajiv Bajaj to step down from board of Bajaj Finserve

Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
Bajaj Finserve announced that Rajiv Bajaj (DIN: 00018262), non-executive director, has informed the Company that with additional responsibilities at Bajaj Auto in recent times, owing to the setting up of Bajaj Auto Technology and Bajaj Auto Credit as well as the recent acquisition of KTM, he desires to reduce his other commitments.

Accordingly, he has expressed his intention to step down from the Board and has not offered himself for re-election at the ensuing annual general meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, 31 July 2026 (AGM). He will cease to be a Director of the Company upon retirement by rotation at the said AGM.

 

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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