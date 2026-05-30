Rajkamal Synthetics consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 311.29% to Rs 5.10 croreNet profit of Rajkamal Synthetics declined 66.67% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 311.29% to Rs 5.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 27.27% to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 430.92% to Rs 10.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.101.24 311 10.992.07 431 OPM %0.7815.32 -3.0014.49 - PBDT0.090.17 -47 0.450.28 61 PBT0.070.17 -59 0.370.27 37 NP0.040.12 -67 0.280.22 27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:52 PM IST