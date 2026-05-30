Rajkamal Synthetics standalone net profit declines 41.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.45% to Rs 1.16 crore

Net profit of Rajkamal Synthetics declined 41.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.45% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.18% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 174.88% to Rs 5.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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