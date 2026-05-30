Saturday, May 30, 2026 | 04:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajkamal Synthetics standalone net profit declines 41.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Rajkamal Synthetics standalone net profit declines 41.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Sales decline 6.45% to Rs 1.16 crore

Net profit of Rajkamal Synthetics declined 41.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.45% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.18% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 174.88% to Rs 5.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.161.24 -6 5.692.07 175 OPM %6.0315.32 -6.6814.49 - PBDT0.100.17 -41 0.410.28 46 PBT0.080.17 -53 0.330.27 22 NP0.070.12 -42 0.260.22 18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Team24 Consumer Products standalone net profit declines 97.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Team24 Consumer Products standalone net profit declines 97.50% in the March 2026 quarter

India may see 90% of long period average rainfall this monsoon: IMD

India may see 90% of long period average rainfall this monsoon: IMD

RBI posts record dividend to government on strong earnings

RBI posts record dividend to government on strong earnings

Pashupati Cotspin records nearly 77% fall in Q4 PAT

Pashupati Cotspin records nearly 77% fall in Q4 PAT

RBI flags risks of rising bond yields amid global uncertainty

RBI flags risks of rising bond yields amid global uncertainty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

GT vs RR LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMRF Stock ValuationQ4 Results TodayUS Iran Peace DealOTT This Week ITC Stocks TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance