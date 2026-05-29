Rajkot Investment Trust reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 31.25% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net loss of Rajkot Investment Trust reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 31.25% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 48.53% to Rs 0.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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