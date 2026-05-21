Rajnandini Metal standalone net profit rises 197.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 72.93% to Rs 56.45 crore

Net profit of Rajnandini Metal rose 197.37% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 72.93% to Rs 56.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 208.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 74.52% to Rs 263.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1033.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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