Rajnish Retail standalone net profit rises 30.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.53% to Rs 24.04 crore

Net profit of Rajnish Retail rose 30.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.53% to Rs 24.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.24.0421.750.50-0.410.250.130.170.130.130.10

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