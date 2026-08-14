Rajnish Wellness standalone net profit declines 45.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 580.04% to Rs 31.01 crore

Net profit of Rajnish Wellness declined 45.45% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 580.04% to Rs 31.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.31.014.560.163.950.130.300.120.300.120.22

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