Rajoo Engineers consolidated net profit declines 89.35% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 11.68% to Rs 79.40 croreNet profit of Rajoo Engineers declined 89.35% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.68% to Rs 79.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 89.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.24% to Rs 47.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.71% to Rs 344.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 253.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales79.4089.90 -12 344.25253.66 36 OPM %1.9620.57 -17.7718.26 - PBDT4.4521.47 -79 71.4453.86 33 PBT2.6020.45 -87 64.8449.73 30 NP1.6315.31 -89 47.7438.12 25
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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 9:05 AM IST