Rajoo Engineers partners with Rieckermann to serve South Asian markets

Rajoo Engineers has entered a strategic partnership with Rieckermann, covering Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines. The collaboration will strengthen Rajoo's reach across these markets while providing customers with access to local engineering, service and application support.

The partnership covers Rajoo's technologies across blown film extrusion, extrusion coating & lamination, sheet extrusion, as well as thermoformers addressing the requirements of flexible packaging and plastics processors in the region. By combining complementary capabilities, the two companies aim to help manufacturers improve productivity, operational efficiency and production performance.