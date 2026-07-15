Rajputana Industries standalone net profit rises 32.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.12% to Rs 204.08 crore

Net profit of Rajputana Industries rose 32.26% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.12% to Rs 204.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 167.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.204.08167.114.534.005.824.524.973.753.692.79

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