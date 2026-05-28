Rajputana Investment & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 86.51% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net loss of Rajputana Investment & Finance reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 86.51% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 89.19% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 28.02% to Rs 4.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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