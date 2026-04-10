Rajputana Satinless gains after Q3 PAT climbs 29% YoY to Rs 12 cr

Rajputana Stainless rose 1.88% to Rs 124.40 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 28.93% to Rs 12.30 crore on 7.37% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 250.63 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 21.7% YoY to Rs 16.71 crore in the quarter ended 31st December 2025.

Total expenses increased 5.98% YoY to Rs 234.32 crore in Q3 FY26. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 196.55 crore (up 19.29% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 5.31 crore (down 9.69% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 4.85 crore (up 16.59% YoY) during the period under review.

The stock made its market debut on 19 March 2026, the counter listed at Rs 123.95, marking a premium of 1.60% to the issue price of Rs 122. The issue opened for bidding on 9 March 2026, and closed on 11 March 2026. The issue was subscribed 1.12 times.

Rajputana Stainless (RSL) manufactures long and flat stainless-steel products. The company sells its products under the brand name RSL. The company offers a range of stainless-steel products, including billets, forging ingots, rolled black and bright bars, flat &patti, and other ancillary products, in over 80 diverse grades.