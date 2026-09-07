Rajputana Stainless board approves wind and solar projects for captive consumption

At meeting held on 07 September 2026

The board of Rajputana Stainless at its meeting held today i.e. 7 September 2026 has approved to award a contract of 2.10 MW wind power project to Suzlon Energy in the State of Gujarat to set-up 1 No. of Suzlon make S120_140_2100kW capacity wind turbine generator at Jamjodhpur site in the state of Gujarat.

The company also approved award of contract of 8MWp DC Solar Project at Banaskatha site in the state of Gujarat to Prozeal Green Energy, Ahmedabad. These projects will cater to the captive power needs of Rajputana Stainless.