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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajputana Stainless drops below issue price after lisitng at slight premium

Rajputana Stainless drops below issue price after lisitng at slight premium

Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Shares of Rajputana Stainless were currently trading at Rs 114.80 at 10:09 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 5.90% as compared with the issue price of Rs 122.

The stock was listed at Rs 123.95, reflecting a premium of 1.60% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 123.95 and a low of Rs 111.25. On the BSE, over 2.84 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Rajputana Stainless (RSL) received bids for 2,34,19,550 shares as against 2,09,00,000 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 1.12 times. The issue opened for bidding on 9 March 2026, and closed on 11 March 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 116 and 122 per share.

 

The Rs 254.98 crore IPO comprised a fresh issue of 1,46,50,000 equity shares to raise Rs 178.73 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 62,50,000 equity shares worth up to Rs 76.25 crore at higher price band of Rs 122. Shankarlal Deepchand Mehta will offload a part of his stake in the OFS.

RSL will utilise Rs 18.57 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds to fund expansion of the existing manufacturing facility at Panchmahal district, Gujarat through forward integration and diversification of product portfolio, Rs 98 crore for repayment of its borrowings, and the remaining funds will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

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Rajputana Stainless (RSL) manufactures long and flat stainless-steel products. The company sells its products under the brand name RSL. The company offers a range of stainless-steel products, including billets, forging ingots, rolled black and bright bars, flat &patti, and other ancillary products, in over 80 diverse grades. RSL currently operates exclusively on business-to-business (B2B), catering to a customer base that primarily comprises manufacturers and traders

The company primarily sells its products domestically through direct sales and traders. Itis also exporting to nine countries including Turkey, UAE, Poland, Portugal, USA, South Africa, South Korea, Czech Republic and Kuwait.

For the six months ended 30 September 2025, the firm recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 24.41 crore and sales of Rs 501.53 crore.

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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