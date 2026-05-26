Rajputana Stainless standalone net profit rises 58.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.82% to Rs 254.91 crore

Net profit of Rajputana Stainless rose 58.40% to Rs 13.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.82% to Rs 254.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 247.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.02% to Rs 49.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.05% to Rs 1006.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 931.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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