Tuesday, May 26, 2026 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajputana Stainless standalone net profit rises 58.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Rajputana Stainless standalone net profit rises 58.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 2.82% to Rs 254.91 crore

Net profit of Rajputana Stainless rose 58.40% to Rs 13.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.82% to Rs 254.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 247.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.02% to Rs 49.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.05% to Rs 1006.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 931.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales254.91247.91 3 1006.96931.93 8 OPM %9.227.32 -9.138.02 - PBDT19.7014.19 39 75.7263.40 19 PBT17.3212.11 43 66.3554.64 21 NP13.108.27 58 49.8239.85 25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Smart Finsec standalone net profit declines 15.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Smart Finsec standalone net profit declines 15.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Real Growth Corporation standalone net profit declines 88.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Real Growth Corporation standalone net profit declines 88.50% in the March 2026 quarter

The Phosphate Company standalone net profit declines 11.95% in the March 2026 quarter

The Phosphate Company standalone net profit declines 11.95% in the March 2026 quarter

National Plastic Technologies standalone net profit declines 30.05% in the March 2026 quarter

National Plastic Technologies standalone net profit declines 30.05% in the March 2026 quarter

KKalpana Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 91.18% in the March 2026 quarter

KKalpana Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 91.18% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayEbola OutbreakCNG Price HikeUS Iran StrikesQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table