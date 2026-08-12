Rajputana Stainless standalone net profit rises 80.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.41% to Rs 306.54 crore

Net profit of Rajputana Stainless rose 80.52% to Rs 20.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.41% to Rs 306.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 231.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.306.54231.509.378.9629.2917.1527.2314.8920.2011.19

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