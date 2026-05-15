Rajratan Global Wire acquires land and building in Thailand
Through its wholly owned subsidiary - Rajratan Thai Wire Co.Rajratan Global Wire announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Rajratan Thai Wire Co. has acquired land admeasuring 2.42124 acres along with a building constructed thereon admeasuring 3,053.5 square metres, situated at 155/29 Moo 4, Petkaseam Road, Tambol Chetsamian, Amphur Potharam, Ratchaburi 70120, Thailand, which is in proximation to the existing manufacturing facilities of the Company.
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 6:31 PM IST