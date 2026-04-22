Rajratan Global Wire consolidated net profit rises 1.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.01% to Rs 314.29 crore

Net profit of Rajratan Global Wire rose 1.51% to Rs 15.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.01% to Rs 314.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 251.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.23% to Rs 70.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.66% to Rs 1156.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 935.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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