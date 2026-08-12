Rajvi Logitrade standalone net profit declines 4.17% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.41% to Rs 21.52 crore

Net profit of Rajvi Logitrade declined 4.17% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.41% to Rs 21.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.21.5222.284.745.390.810.760.610.640.460.48

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