Rajvi Logitrade standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 50.57% to Rs 30.64 crore

Net profit of Rajvi Logitrade rose 200.00% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 50.57% to Rs 30.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 163.30% to Rs 2.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 124.41% to Rs 95.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

30.6420.3595.6942.647.574.866.044.692.160.704.511.561.960.643.871.461.440.482.871.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News