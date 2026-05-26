Rajvi Logitrade standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 50.57% to Rs 30.64 croreNet profit of Rajvi Logitrade rose 200.00% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 50.57% to Rs 30.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 163.30% to Rs 2.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 124.41% to Rs 95.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales30.6420.35 51 95.6942.64 124 OPM %7.574.86 -6.044.69 - PBDT2.160.70 209 4.511.56 189 PBT1.960.64 206 3.871.46 165 NP1.440.48 200 2.871.09 163
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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:04 AM IST