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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajya Sabha reconstitutes vice-chairpersons panel effective 15 April

Rajya Sabha reconstitutes vice-chairpersons panel effective 15 April

Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
The Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of Indias Parliament, has reconstituted its panel of vice-chairpersons with effect from 15 April 2026. Six members have been nominated from the BJP, Congress, AIADMK, and BJD.

The panel includes Dinesh Sharma, S Phangnon Konyak, and Ghanshyam Tiwari from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP); Phulo Devi Netam from the Congress; M. Thambidurai from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK); and Sasmit Patra from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

The chairman of the Rajya Sabha is the Vice-President of India. The deputy chairman is elected by the House.

Members of the panel preside over the House in the absence of the chairman and deputy chairman. They have the same powers to maintain order and conduct business.

 

Unlike the deputy chairman, the role is not a permanent constitutional position, and members serve on a rotational basis to ensure smooth functioning of the House.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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