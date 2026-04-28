Rallis India gains after net loss narrows to Rs 15 crore in Q4

Rallis India rose 6.70% to Rs 278.55 after the company's standalone net loss narrowed sharply to Rs 15 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 32 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 456 crore in Q4 FY26.

The companys loss before exceptional items and tax narrowed to Rs 20 crore from a loss of Rs 41 crore in the corresponding period last year. Exceptional items stood at Rs 3 crore during the quarter.

During Q4 FY26, the company reported revenue growth of 6% YoY, driven by 5% volume growth and 1% price growth. The Crop Care business grew by 5%, with the B2C segment delivering 15% growth, while the B2B segment declined 7% due to lower volumes. The Seeds business delivered strong growth of 23% during the quarter.

During the quarter, the companys Crop Protection business launched two new insecticide products (Fiplam and Alstor), strengthening its product portfolio, and achieved its highest-ever production levels for select products, driven by improved manufacturing efficiency and operational excellence initiatives. The company also continued to focus on digital initiatives, enhancing farmer and retailer engagement and improving market reach. In the Seeds segment, the business launched two new products across core crops.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 47.2% to Rs 184 crore on an 8.79% rise in revenue to Rs 2,897 crore in FY26 over FY25.

During FY26, the Crop Care business grew by 8%, with the Domestic Formulations segment delivering 5% growth, driven by steady performance across key brands. The B2B Exports business, including Custom Synthesis Manufacturing (CSM), grew by 17%, supported by volume expansion in the International Business Division and improved realizations across key molecules. The Soil and Plant Health (SPH) segment posted 8% growth despite regulatory challenges relating to biostimulants, aided by focused product placement and demand generation initiatives. Meanwhile, the seeds business grew by 15%, driven by strategic planning and execution amid supply constraints and demand challenges in key crops such as cotton and mustard.

Dr. Gyanendra Shukla, MD & CEO of Rallis India, said, "FY26 reflects our continued focus on strengthening the business through focused execution, portfolio expansion, and customer engagement. While demand conditions varied across the year, we remained focused on improving margins and driving growth across businesses. As we move forward, we will continue to build on our product portfolio, digital capabilities, and innovation pipeline to drive sustainable growth.

Rallis India, a Tata Group company, has a history of over 150 years. The company is into the manufacturing of agrochemicals and is present across the value chain of agricultural inputsfrom seeds to organic plant growth nutrients. Rallis is also in the business of contract manufacturing for global corporations.