Rallis India Q1 PAT jumps 32% YoY to Rs 125 crore; revenue rises 7%

Tata Group-backed Rallis India reported a 31.6% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 125 crore for the first quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 95 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 6.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,022 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Profit before exceptional items and tax increased 26.7% YoY to Rs 166 crore in Q1 FY27, up from Rs 129 crore in the year-ago quarter. Exceptional items stood at Rs 2 crore during the period.

The company's Crop Care business reported revenue of Rs 697 crore, up 7% YoY, driven by a 19% growth in the B2C segment, partly offset by a 19% decline in the B2B segment. During the quarter, Rallis strengthened its crop protection portfolio with the launch of three productsBalwan (herbicide), Prodim Ultra (herbicide), and Kengen (insecticide). Strategic product placements, targeted field programmes, and focused inventory liquidation initiatives also supported performance.

The Soil & Plant Health (SPH) segment recorded 10% YoY growth, aided by focused portfolio management, prudent pricing actions, and continued contribution from biostimulants, biofertilizers, and organic products. The company also commercially launched Aquafert Ginger and Turmeric during the quarter.

The Seeds business posted revenue of Rs 325 crore, reflecting 6% YoY growth, supported by strategic product placements and pre-season initiatives. Rallis introduced nine new products across cotton, paddy, and millet crops, including two new cotton hybrids for North India and a herbicide-tolerant direct-seeded rice product under the Dhaanya brand.

Dr. Gyanendra Shukla, Managing Director & CEO, Rallis India, said, "During the quarter, we continued to strengthen our product portfolio through new product introductions across businesses while driving improved profitability through disciplined pricing actions and cost optimization initiatives. We remain committed to delivering differentiated solutions that address the evolving needs of Indian agriculture through continued investments in innovation, customer-centricity and operational excellence."

Rallis India, a Tata Group company, has a history of over 150 years. The company is into the manufacturing of agrochemicals and is present across the value chain of agricultural inputsfrom seeds to organic plant growth nutrients. Rallis is also in the business of contract manufacturing for global corporations.

The counter slipped 3.91% to Rs 230.80 on the BSE.

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