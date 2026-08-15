Ram Info consolidated net profit rises 360.00% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 125.67% to Rs 26.20 croreNet profit of Ram Info rose 360.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 125.67% to Rs 26.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales26.2011.61 126 OPM %1.724.91 -PBDT1.581.07 48 PBT0.730.15 387 NP0.230.05 360
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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:24 AM IST