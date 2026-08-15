Ram Info consolidated net profit rises 360.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 125.67% to Rs 26.20 crore

Net profit of Ram Info rose 360.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 125.67% to Rs 26.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.26.2011.611.724.911.581.070.730.150.230.05

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