Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit rises 116.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 83.21% to Rs 1752.85 crore

Net profit of Ram Ratna Wires rose 116.84% to Rs 39.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 83.21% to Rs 1752.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 956.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.60% to Rs 107.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 70.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.79% to Rs 5176.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3676.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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